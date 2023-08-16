On Wednesday, Max Kepler (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .239 with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks.

Kepler has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

In 21.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (35.6%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (11.1%).

He has scored in 37 games this season (41.1%), including nine multi-run games (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 51 .263 AVG .220 .320 OBP .288 .481 SLG .451 13 XBH 18 8 HR 11 21 RBI 25 34/11 K/BB 39/14 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings