On Wednesday, Matt Wallner (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, two walks and 10 RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Tigers.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

  • Wallner is hitting .240 with four doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks.
  • Wallner has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has homered in eight games this season (22.9%), homering in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wallner has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 22.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (48.6%), including three multi-run games (8.6%).

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
.327 AVG .143
.439 OBP .236
.709 SLG .347
9 XBH 4
6 HR 3
16 RBI 6
20/6 K/BB 16/4
1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Olson (2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .226 to his opponents.
