The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco is hitting .240 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
  • Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 70.2% of his games this season (33 of 47), with multiple hits eight times (17.0%).
  • In seven games this season, he has homered (14.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 29.8% of his games this year, Polanco has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (14.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 16 of 47 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 24
.250 AVG .231
.305 OBP .320
.511 SLG .341
13 XBH 6
5 HR 2
14 RBI 9
26/6 K/BB 22/11
1 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering two hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
