On Wednesday, Joey Gallo (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .179 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 43 walks.

Gallo has recorded a hit in 36 of 93 games this season (38.7%), including seven multi-hit games (7.5%).

In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.4%, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 22.6% of his games this year, Gallo has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year (30 of 93), with two or more runs four times (4.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .165 AVG .191 .284 OBP .317 .364 SLG .537 13 XBH 17 5 HR 15 13 RBI 25 61/19 K/BB 66/24 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings