Carlos Correa vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Carlos Correa (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with 96 hits and an OBP of .308, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .409.
- Correa enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .313 with two homers.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this year (72 of 107), with at least two hits 20 times (18.7%).
- He has homered in 15 games this year (14.0%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Correa has had an RBI in 34 games this season (31.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (35.5%), including six games with multiple runs (5.6%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|59
|.227
|AVG
|.234
|.301
|OBP
|.313
|.368
|SLG
|.442
|16
|XBH
|26
|4
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|29
|46/19
|K/BB
|59/25
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 141 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (2-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .226 batting average against him.
