On Wednesday, Carlos Correa (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with 96 hits and an OBP of .308, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .409.

Correa enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .313 with two homers.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this year (72 of 107), with at least two hits 20 times (18.7%).

He has homered in 15 games this year (14.0%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Correa has had an RBI in 34 games this season (31.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (35.5%), including six games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 59 .227 AVG .234 .301 OBP .313 .368 SLG .442 16 XBH 26 4 HR 11 25 RBI 29 46/19 K/BB 59/25 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings