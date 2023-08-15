The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter take the field at Target Field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh-best in MLB action with 164 total home runs.

Minnesota is 15th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (528 total runs).

The Twins rank 19th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the majors.

Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.197).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

Ober is looking to record his 12th quality start of the season.

Ober is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 19 appearances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Tigers L 9-5 Away Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/10/2023 Tigers L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies L 13-2 Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies W 3-0 Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers - Home Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/16/2023 Tigers - Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates - Home Dallas Keuchel - 8/19/2023 Pirates - Home Pablo Lopez Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates - Home Sonny Gray Quinn Priester 8/22/2023 Brewers - Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley

