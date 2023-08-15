Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will meet Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+165). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -200 +165 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 59.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (47-32).

Minnesota has gone 9-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (64.3% winning percentage).

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.

Minnesota has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 120 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-57-7).

The Twins are 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-24 29-34 28-24 34-33 48-43 14-14

