Tuesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (62-58) and the Detroit Tigers (53-65) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins securing the victory. Game time is at 7:40 PM on August 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-6) to the mound, while Alex Faedo (2-4) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 79 times and won 47, or 59.5%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won nine of its 16 games, or 56.2%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 528 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

Twins Schedule