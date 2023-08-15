The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .210 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 49 of 98 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.3%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Taylor has driven in a run in 24 games this season (24.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 29.6% of his games this year (29 of 98), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.1%) he has scored more than once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .228 AVG .193 .258 OBP .263 .455 SLG .366 15 XBH 13 9 HR 6 21 RBI 16 55/5 K/BB 52/12 5 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings