Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Joey Gallo (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI) in his previous appearance against the Phillies.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .181 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 42 walks.
- In 39.1% of his 92 games this season, Gallo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (18 of 92), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has had at least one RBI in 22.8% of his games this year (21 of 92), with two or more RBI nine times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32.6% of his games this year (30 of 92), with two or more runs four times (4.3%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.169
|AVG
|.191
|.285
|OBP
|.317
|.373
|SLG
|.537
|13
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|15
|13
|RBI
|25
|60/18
|K/BB
|66/24
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.80, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
