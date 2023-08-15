On Tuesday, Carlos Correa (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Phillies.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.306), slugging percentage (.409) and total hits (95) this season.

Correa is batting .375 with two homers during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

Correa has picked up a hit in 67.0% of his 106 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.9% of them.

In 14.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has an RBI in 34 of 106 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 of 106 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 59 .225 AVG .234 .297 OBP .313 .368 SLG .442 16 XBH 26 4 HR 11 25 RBI 29 46/19 K/BB 59/25 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings