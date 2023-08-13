Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Bryson Stott, Carlos Correa and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Minnesota Twins matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Twins vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Correa Stats

Correa has 95 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI.

He's slashing .230/.306/.409 on the year.

Correa has hit safely in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 12 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 8 2-for-3 0 0 0 2

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 72 hits with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.

He has a .238/.300/.467 slash line so far this year.

Kepler heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Tigers Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suárez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Suarez Stats

The Phillies will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez (2-5) for his 17th start of the season.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Suarez will look to finish five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Suarez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Aug. 8 5.2 6 2 2 5 2 at Marlins Aug. 1 6.1 10 1 1 3 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 26 6.0 7 4 4 6 1 at Guardians Jul. 21 5.0 8 4 4 5 2 vs. Padres Jul. 15 6.0 6 3 3 3 3

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Stott Stats

Stott has 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 47 RBI (129 total hits). He has stolen 21 bases.

He has a .299/.343/.441 slash line on the year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 10 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has 113 hits with 21 doubles, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .288/.341/.433 on the year.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 11 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

