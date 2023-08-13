In the series rubber match on Sunday, August 13, Ranger Suarez will take the hill for the Philadelphia Phillies (65-53) as they square off against the Minnesota Twins (61-58), who will answer with Sonny Gray. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The Twins have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Phillies (-120). The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Twins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (2-5, 3.96 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (5-5, 3.11 ERA)

Twins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 45 out of the 75 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have a record of 38-25 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (60.3% winning percentage).

Philadelphia has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies have a 7-2 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those games.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 12-16 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Twins have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

