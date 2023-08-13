Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, at 1:35 PM ET.

Twins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 163 home runs.

Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.

The Twins have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 525 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Minnesota has the eighth-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined 1.199 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will hand the ball to Sonny Gray (5-5) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 23 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers L 9-5 Away Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/10/2023 Tigers L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies L 13-2 Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies - Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers - Home Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/16/2023 Tigers - Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates - Home Dallas Keuchel - 8/19/2023 Pirates - Home Pablo Lopez Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates - Home Sonny Gray Quinn Priester

