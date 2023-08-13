The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco is batting .238 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.
  • Polanco has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Polanco has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (28.9%), with more than one RBI in six of them (13.3%).
  • He has scored at least one run 15 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 23
.256 AVG .221
.297 OBP .316
.523 SLG .337
13 XBH 6
5 HR 2
14 RBI 7
24/5 K/BB 22/11
0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.96 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
