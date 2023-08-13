The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Phillies.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 95 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .409. All three of those stats are best among Minnesota hitters this season.

Correa will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with two homers in his last outings.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this year (71 of 106), with multiple hits 20 times (18.9%).

Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (14.2%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this year (34 of 106), with more than one RBI 13 times (12.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.7%.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 59 .225 AVG .234 .297 OBP .313 .368 SLG .442 16 XBH 26 4 HR 11 25 RBI 29 46/19 K/BB 59/25 0 SB 0

