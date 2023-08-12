Willi Castro -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on August 12 at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .241 with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 24 walks.

Castro has had a hit in 50 of 89 games this season (56.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (16.9%).

Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (4.5%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has driven in a run in 21 games this year (23.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 games this year (37.1%), including five multi-run games (5.6%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 48 .235 AVG .245 .321 OBP .322 .420 SLG .333 14 XBH 9 3 HR 2 15 RBI 11 34/12 K/BB 44/12 13 SB 14

Phillies Pitching Rankings