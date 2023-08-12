The Philadelphia Phillies (65-52) aim to extend their three-game winning streak when they play the Minnesota Twins (60-58) on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (7-6, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Taijuan Walker (13-4, 4.05 ERA).

Twins vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (7-6, 3.81 ERA) vs Walker - PHI (13-4, 4.05 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins will hand the ball to Lopez (7-6) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.81, a 4.81 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.101 in 23 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

Walker (13-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.05 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 23 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.05, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.

Walker is looking to secure his 11th quality start of the year in this game.

Walker will aim to go five or more innings for his 12th straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 36th, 1.263 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.

