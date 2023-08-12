Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on August 12 at 6:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .284 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Jeffers has had a hit in 37 of 63 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (20.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has driven in a run in 16 games this season (25.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (36.5%), including five games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .333 AVG .245 .429 OBP .339 .595 SLG .415 11 XBH 10 5 HR 4 9 RBI 16 28/11 K/BB 38/11 1 SB 2

