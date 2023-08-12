On Saturday, Jorge Polanco (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .238.

Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 70.5% of his games this season (31 of 44), with more than one hit seven times (15.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (29.5%), with more than one RBI in six of them (13.6%).

He has scored at least one run 15 times this season (34.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .256 AVG .220 .297 OBP .312 .523 SLG .341 13 XBH 6 5 HR 2 14 RBI 7 24/5 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings