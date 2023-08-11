Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After hitting .226 with four doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Phillies Player Props
|Twins vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Twins vs Phillies
|Twins vs Phillies Odds
|Twins vs Phillies Prediction
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 24 walks while batting .245.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 50 of 88 games this year (56.8%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (17.0%).
- In 4.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.9% of his games this season, Castro has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (4.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|47
|.235
|AVG
|.252
|.321
|OBP
|.329
|.420
|SLG
|.342
|14
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|11
|34/12
|K/BB
|42/12
|13
|SB
|14
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.44, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.