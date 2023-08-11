Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Philadelphia Phillies-Minnesota Twins matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Twins vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBC 10

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has 113 hits with 21 doubles, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .293/.346/.440 slash line on the year.

Bohm enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 5 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 0

