Jordan Luplow Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jordan Luplow and the Minnesota Twins face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jordan Luplow At The Plate
- Luplow is hitting .333 with a double and five walks.
- Luplow has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Luplow has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of 10 games.
Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|2
|1.000
|AVG
|.143
|1.000
|OBP
|.250
|1.000
|SLG
|.143
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|0/0
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.44, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .211 batting average against him.
