After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jordan Luplow and the Minnesota Twins face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Cristopher Sanchez

NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Jordan Luplow At The Plate

Luplow is hitting .333 with a double and five walks.

Luplow has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Luplow has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of 10 games.

Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 2 1.000 AVG .143 1.000 OBP .250 1.000 SLG .143 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 0/0 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings