Spencer Torkelson leads the Detroit Tigers (51-63) into a contest against the Minnesota Twins (60-56), after homering twice in a 9-5 victory over the Twins, at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (3-6) for the Twins and Reese Olson (1-5) for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023

1:10 PM ET

Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (3-6, 4.22 ERA) vs Olson - DET (1-5, 4.94 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

The Twins will send Maeda (3-6) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 4.22 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Maeda has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Kenta Maeda vs. Tigers

The Tigers are batting .235 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .372 (29th in the league) with 106 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 3-for-17 in one game against the right-hander this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

The Tigers will send Olson (1-5) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.94 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.94, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.

Olson is trying to record his second quality start of the year.

Olson will try to continue a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.5 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 appearances this season.

Reese Olson vs. Twins

He meets a Twins offense that ranks 17th in the league with 515 total runs scored while batting .237 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .416 slugging percentage (13th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 157 home runs (eighth in the league).

Olson has thrown 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out nine against the Twins this season.

