Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and projected starter Alex Faedo on Wednesday at Comerica Park.

The favored Twins have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +135. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +135 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have compiled a 46-30 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60.5% of those games).

Minnesota has gone 15-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Minnesota has played in 115 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-55-6).

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-24 27-31 27-23 33-31 47-41 13-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.