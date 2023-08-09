Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers -- hitting .405 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Tigers.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .291 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 21 walks.
- Jeffers will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with four homers in his last games.
- Jeffers has had a hit in 35 of 60 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.7%).
- He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 60), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.333
|AVG
|.253
|.429
|OBP
|.349
|.595
|SLG
|.432
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|28/11
|K/BB
|33/10
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (134 total, 1.2 per game).
- Faedo (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.80 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, July 23 against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.80, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
