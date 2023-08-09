Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Jorge Polanco -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .234 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Polanco has recorded a hit in 29 of 41 games this year (70.7%), including six multi-hit games (14.6%).
- He has gone deep in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 41), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (29.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (14.6%).
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (34.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.256
|AVG
|.208
|.297
|OBP
|.288
|.523
|SLG
|.292
|13
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/5
|K/BB
|17/7
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (134 total, 1.2 per game).
- Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday, July 23 against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.80, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.
