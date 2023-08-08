The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .247 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 24 walks.

Castro is batting .278 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Castro has gotten a hit in 48 of 85 games this year (56.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (17.6%).

He has homered in 4.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 85), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has an RBI in 20 of 85 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 33 times this season (38.8%), including five games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .235 AVG .257 .321 OBP .340 .420 SLG .340 14 XBH 7 3 HR 2 15 RBI 10 34/12 K/BB 41/12 13 SB 13

