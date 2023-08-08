Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (60-54) and the Detroit Tigers (49-63) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (5-4) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 46, or 61.3%, of those games.

Minnesota is 44-28 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 54.5% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored 510 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule