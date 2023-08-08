Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers and his .450 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Tigers.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 21 walks while hitting .291.
- Jeffers will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with four homers over the course of his last outings.
- Jeffers has had a hit in 35 of 60 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.7%).
- He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 60), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has an RBI in 16 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year (22 of 60), with two or more runs five times (8.3%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.333
|AVG
|.253
|.429
|OBP
|.349
|.595
|SLG
|.432
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|28/11
|K/BB
|33/10
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.57 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 134 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.96, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .222 batting average against him.
