Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Matt Wallner (.743 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Tigers Player Props
|Twins vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Twins vs Tigers
|Twins vs Tigers Odds
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has four doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while batting .268.
- Wallner has picked up a hit in 46.4% of his 28 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.
- In 21.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Wallner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 28 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|10
|.333
|AVG
|.161
|.452
|OBP
|.257
|.686
|SLG
|.387
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|4
|17/6
|K/BB
|11/3
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.57).
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (134 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez (7-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.