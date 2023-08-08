As they ready for a game against the Chicago Sky (12-15), the Minnesota Lynx (13-15) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 8 at Wintrust Arena.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Lynx's most recent contest on Friday ended in a 76-66 loss to the Liberty.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dorka Juhasz Out Hamstring 6 6 2 Rachel Banham Out Thumb 5.5 1.3 1.9 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Lynx vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and The U

NBA TV and The U Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier is putting up team highs in points (21.6 per game) and rebounds (7.9). And she is delivering 2.5 assists, making 48.2% of her shots from the floor and 30.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Kayla McBride is putting up 13 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 42.5% of her shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game (ninth in league).

Diamond Miller gets the Lynx 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. She also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Lindsay Allen is No. 1 on the Lynx in assists (4.4 per game), and produces 6.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. She also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Lynx vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -3.5 164.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.