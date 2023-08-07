The Detroit Tigers (49-62) host the Minnesota Twins (59-54) in AL Central play, at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (6-6, 4.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Joey Wentz (2-9, 6.37 ERA).

Twins vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (6-6, 4.01 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (2-9, 6.37 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins will send Lopez (6-6) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 4.01 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .228.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Pablo Lopez vs. Tigers

The Tigers are batting .232 this season, 28th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .368 (29th in the league) with 102 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 7-for-25 with three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.37 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday, July 29 -- the left-hander threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.

In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 6.37 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .285 to his opponents.

Wentz heads into this outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Wentz will look to secure his eighth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Joey Wentz vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.416) and ranks eighth in home runs hit (153) in all of MLB. They have a collective .237 batting average, and are 20th in the league with 903 total hits and 17th in MLB action scoring 501 runs.

Head-to-head against the Twins this season, Wentz has thrown 11 innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out 13.

