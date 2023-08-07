The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers will meet on Monday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Max Kepler and Javier Baez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in MLB action with 153 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota's .416 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Twins rank 22nd in the majors with a .237 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 17th in runs scored with 501 (4.4 per game).

The Twins are 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.82 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins average MLB's lowest WHIP (1.181).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Lopez is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Lopez will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

In two of his 22 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Cardinals L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Dakota Hudson 8/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-3 Away Sonny Gray Matthew Liberatore 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-1 Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Dallas Keuchel Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez Joey Wentz 8/8/2023 Tigers - Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Reese Olson 8/10/2023 Tigers - Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies - Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies - Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker

