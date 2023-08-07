Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Monday, Ryan Jeffers (.829 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .293 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Jeffers enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .421 with three homers.
- Jeffers has gotten a hit in 34 of 59 games this year (57.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.0%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.9%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (25.4%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (8.5%).
- He has scored in 21 games this year (35.6%), including five multi-run games (8.5%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.333
|AVG
|.256
|.429
|OBP
|.356
|.595
|SLG
|.411
|11
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|28/11
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 132 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.37 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 29 -- the lefty threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.37, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
