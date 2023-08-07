On Monday, Jorge Polanco (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .235 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Polanco has recorded a hit in 27 of 39 games this year (69.2%), including six multi-hit games (15.4%).

He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this year (30.8%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .256 AVG .206 .297 OBP .296 .523 SLG .286 13 XBH 3 5 HR 1 14 RBI 6 24/5 K/BB 14/7 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings