Twins vs. Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 6
Michael A. Taylor carries a three-game homer streak into the Minnesota Twins' (58-54) game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-55) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Target Field.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (11-5, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Dallas Keuchel.
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (11-5, 3.41 ERA) vs Keuchel - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dallas Keuchel
- Keuchel takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 2, the 35-year-old lefty started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- In his 14 appearances last season he put together a 2-9 record and had a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen
- Gallen (11-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.41 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .234 in 23 games this season.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.
- Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.41), 11th in WHIP (1.086), and 24th in K/9 (9.4).
