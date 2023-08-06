Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Kepler -- hitting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks while batting .237.
- Kepler has had a hit in 43 of 82 games this year (52.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (24.4%).
- In 17 games this season, he has homered (20.7%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|45
|.262
|AVG
|.217
|.317
|OBP
|.286
|.468
|SLG
|.454
|12
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|10
|20
|RBI
|21
|32/10
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.41), 11th in WHIP (1.086), and 24th in K/9 (9.4).
