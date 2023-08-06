Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Matt Wallner (.743 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .269 with four doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this year (12 of 27), with at least two hits six times (22.2%).
- He has homered in 18.5% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.9% of his games this year, Wallner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 27 games (48.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|.340
|AVG
|.161
|.466
|OBP
|.257
|.660
|SLG
|.387
|7
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|4
|16/6
|K/BB
|11/3
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.67).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 141 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.41), 11th in WHIP (1.086), and 24th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.