Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Max Kepler -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 23 walks while batting .230.
- In 51.9% of his games this year (42 of 81), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (23.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 19.8% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.1% of his games this year, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.9%.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|45
|.246
|AVG
|.217
|.304
|OBP
|.286
|.434
|SLG
|.454
|11
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|10
|19
|RBI
|21
|31/10
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (137 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (6-5) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.84 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.84), 54th in WHIP (1.395), and 64th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
