Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Wallner has gotten a hit in 11 of 26 games this season (42.3%), with more than one hit on five occasions (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in six games this year (23.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (15.4%).
- In 12 of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.310
|AVG
|.161
|.453
|OBP
|.257
|.643
|SLG
|.387
|6
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|15/6
|K/BB
|11/3
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (137 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.84 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.84), 54th in WHIP (1.395), and 64th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
