Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .172 with nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 36 walks.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in 34 of 85 games this year (40.0%), with multiple hits on six occasions (7.1%).
- Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (18.8%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has driven home a run in 19 games this year (22.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 32.9% of his games this year (28 of 85), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.5%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.174
|AVG
|.171
|.286
|OBP
|.287
|.383
|SLG
|.480
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|12
|13
|RBI
|19
|57/17
|K/BB
|61/19
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Nelson (6-5 with a 4.84 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.84), 54th in WHIP (1.395), and 64th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
