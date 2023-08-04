Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Carlos Correa, Corbin Carroll and others in the Minnesota Twins-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ober Stats

Bailey Ober (6-5) will take the mound for the Twins, his 18th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 17 starts this season.

Ober has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 17 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jul. 29 4.0 11 6 6 5 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 6.0 5 3 2 6 0 at Mariners Jul. 18 6.0 7 3 3 5 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 7 6.0 4 1 1 5 3 at Orioles Jul. 1 7.0 2 0 0 8 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Correa Stats

Correa has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 40 walks and 45 RBI (85 total hits).

He's slashed .223/.298/.387 on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 63 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .207/.294/.438 slash line on the season.

Buxton heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with five doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 29 3-for-3 2 0 2 6 0 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 105 hits with 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 33 stolen bases.

He's slashing .279/.357/.528 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .290/.367/.510 so far this season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

