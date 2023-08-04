The Minnesota Twins (56-54) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-53) will square off on Friday, August 4 at Target Field, with Bailey Ober getting the nod for the Twins and Merrill Kelly taking the hill for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +105 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 43 out of the 72 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have gone 38-27 (winning 58.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and finished 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 27, or 47.4%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 16-22 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Joey Gallo 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+200) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 9th 1st

