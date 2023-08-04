Merrill Kelly will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth in MLB action with 144 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 15th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Twins are 25th in the majors with a .235 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 18th in runs scored with 481 (4.4 per game).

The Twins are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors.

Minnesota's 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.179).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

Ober has collected 11 quality starts this season.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season heading into this outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Royals L 10-7 Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals L 2-1 Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Miles Mikolas 8/2/2023 Cardinals L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Dakota Hudson 8/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-3 Away Sonny Gray Matthew Liberatore 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Pablo Lopez Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers - Away Joe Ryan Matt Manning 8/8/2023 Tigers - Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Reese Olson

