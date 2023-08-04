Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Friday, Michael A. Taylor (.346 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Cardinals.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .219.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 90), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 23.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.4%.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.231
|AVG
|.206
|.264
|OBP
|.273
|.433
|SLG
|.405
|13
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|15
|51/5
|K/BB
|44/10
|5
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (134 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (9-5 with a 3.40 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.40 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .214 to opposing batters.
