The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner and his .714 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Cardinals.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has three doubles, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .265.

Wallner has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (20.8%, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate).

Wallner has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 .325 AVG .179 .449 OBP .281 .675 SLG .429 6 XBH 3 4 HR 2 8 RBI 4 13/5 K/BB 10/3 1 SB 0

