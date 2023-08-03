Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner and his .714 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Cardinals.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has three doubles, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .265.
- Wallner has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (20.8%, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Wallner has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|.325
|AVG
|.179
|.449
|OBP
|.281
|.675
|SLG
|.429
|6
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|13/5
|K/BB
|10/3
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 104 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday, July 5 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed a third of an inning, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .323 against him.
