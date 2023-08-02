The Minnesota Twins (55-53) will look to Carlos Correa when they visit Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (47-61) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, August 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Twins (-140). A 9-run total has been set in this contest.

Twins vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (9-7, 4.06 ERA) vs Dakota Hudson - STL (1-0, 4.19 ERA)

Twins vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 42, or 60%, of the 70 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 26-21 (winning 55.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Twins have a 5-5 record over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Cardinals have won in 20, or 46.5%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious six times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 9th 1st

