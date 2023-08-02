Christian Vazquez and the Minnesota Twins will play Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday.

Twins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth-best in MLB play with 141 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 14th in baseball, slugging .411.

The Twins have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

Minnesota ranks 18th in runs scored with 473 (4.4 per game).

The Twins rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff leads MLB.

Minnesota's 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins average baseball's lowest WHIP (1.180).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan will aim to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, July 26, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Ryan is looking to collect his 13th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this year entering this game.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Mariners L 8-7 Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals L 8-5 Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals L 10-7 Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals L 2-1 Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Miles Mikolas 8/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Joe Ryan Dakota Hudson 8/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Sonny Gray Matthew Liberatore 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Pablo Lopez Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers - Away Joe Ryan Matt Manning

