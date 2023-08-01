The Minnesota Twins (54-53) and St. Louis Cardinals (47-60) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET. The Twins are coming off a series defeat to the Royals, and the Cardinals a series loss to the Cubs.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (5-6) for the Twins and Miles Mikolas (6-6) for the Cardinals.

Twins vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (5-6, 4.13 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (6-6, 4.38 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (5-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 4.13 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (6-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw two-thirds of an inning, allowing one earned run without surrendering a hit.

Over 23 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up a 4.38 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.

Mikolas has collected eight quality starts this year.

Mikolas has put up 19 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

This season, the 34-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.38), 43rd in WHIP (1.304), and 55th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers.

